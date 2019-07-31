Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 141,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 110,674 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,627. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

