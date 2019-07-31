Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 430,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 96,388 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter.

BMV FTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.00.

