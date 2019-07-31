Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.