Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,948 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,254 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7,154.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,210,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,010 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,355 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59.

