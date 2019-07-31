Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.791 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on KMTUY. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

KMTUY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,522. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

