Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CEO Andrew B. Cogan Sells 4,305 Shares

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KNL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 246,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Knoll by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 490,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

