Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 52,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,895 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after purchasing an additional 379,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 281,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 432,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

KNX stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

