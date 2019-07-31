Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.37

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 172011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

