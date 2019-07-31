KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a current ratio of 394.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 41.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

