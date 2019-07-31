Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.25 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.42 and a 1-year high of C$61.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.3284322 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

