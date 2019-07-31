Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $227.90. Kingfisher shares last traded at $222.40, with a volume of 10,517,678 shares traded.

KGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238.13 ($3.11).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

