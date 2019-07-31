Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KIN stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $262.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.