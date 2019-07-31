Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.81.

KMB stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

