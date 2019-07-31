Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.65 ($0.81), with a volume of 6279846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

The stock has a market cap of $99.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

