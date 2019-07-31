Kibaran Resources (ASX:KNL) Shares Down 9.1%

Kibaran Resources Ltd (ASX:KNL)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 330,413 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 150,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $29.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.12.

Kibaran Resources Company Profile (ASX:KNL)

Kibaran Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite and nickel properties in Tanzania and Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Epanko graphite project located to the south-west of Morogoro in south-east Tanzania; the Merelani-Arusha graphite project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 488 square kilometers located in south-east of Arusha in Tanzania; and the Tanga graphite project covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in the south-west of Tanga port, Tanzania.

