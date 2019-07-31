KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $20.50 on Friday. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $355.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,770 shares of company stock worth $176,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 555.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

