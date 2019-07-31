Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $787,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,607,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.86. 661,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.