Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 15,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

In related news, Director John F. Regan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Suchodolski sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,108 shares of company stock worth $525,078. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

