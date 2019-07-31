KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. KBR also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.64.

KBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 51,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

