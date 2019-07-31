Karbo Price Tops $0.0823 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Karbo has a market capitalization of $633,890.00 and approximately $589.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00797054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004843 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,699,293 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, Kuna, BTC Trade UA and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

