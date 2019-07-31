Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) vs. ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY) Head-To-Head Review

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Just Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Just Energy Group pays out 308.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00

Just Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.76%. Given Just Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy Group is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.91 billion 0.18 -$93.48 million $0.12 29.08 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.31 $522.74 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -3.21% 47.01% 3.51% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Just Energy Group beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers. It also provides solar energy solutions; carbon emissions solutions, such as green energy and carbon offsets and renewable energy credits; and smart thermostats and smart irrigation controllers. In addition, the company offers filters, LED light bulbs, and residential water sprinkler controllers; and home security, automation, and voice controlled devices. As of June 1, 2018, it served 1.6 million residential and commercial customers. The company markets its products through retailing, door-to-door marketing, brokers, independent contractors, sales representatives, online marketing, and others. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

