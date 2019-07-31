Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 34,287 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,287 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

