Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 33,843 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,843 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,508,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,277.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,658,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,096.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. 5,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

