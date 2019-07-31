Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 202,893 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 202,893 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 5,090,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

