Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $43,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 48.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,207. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

