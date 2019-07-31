Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $4,641,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. 1,030,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

