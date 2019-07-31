Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,816. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,118.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,856,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,399 shares of company stock worth $9,394,879. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.