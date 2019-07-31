John Morrow Buys 5,014 Shares of Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Stock

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider John Morrow bought 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,984 ($25.92) per share, with a total value of £99,477.76 ($129,985.31).

John Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockrose Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, John Morrow bought 447 shares of Rockrose Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,869 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £8,354.43 ($10,916.54).

Shares of Rockrose Energy stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,950 ($25.48). 125,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 956.80. The stock has a market cap of $255.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. Rockrose Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rockrose Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockrose Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.