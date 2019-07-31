John L. Hennessy Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,225.81. 28,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,128.30. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 50.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,375.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

