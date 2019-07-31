John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.977291-1.977291 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.94. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.