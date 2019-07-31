John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

