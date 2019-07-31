JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $521,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Danaher accounts for about 0.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

