JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.30. 11,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,413. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.12. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $165.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

