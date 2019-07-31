JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $201,000 Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 48,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.09.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.