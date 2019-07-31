JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 938 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

WCG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,693. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.63 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

