JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 6.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 37,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,386. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

