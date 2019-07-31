Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.385-11.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 million.Jernigan Capital also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72-2.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Jernigan Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 151,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,411. The company has a market cap of $433.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 170.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,037.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

