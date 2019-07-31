Jeremy Masding Buys 13,611 Shares of Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A) Stock

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A) insider Jeremy Masding acquired 13,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £14,835.99 ($19,385.85).

LON:IL0A opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.85. Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.50 ($2.86).

Permanent tsb Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

