Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JEN. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.64 ($35.63).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.42.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.