Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $93.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,740,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,716,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

