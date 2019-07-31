Jayride Group (ASX:JAY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Jayride Group Ltd (ASX:JAY) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), approximately 2,181 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.43 ($0.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.32.

Get Jayride Group alerts:

In related news, insider Zhongyuan (Ross) Lin sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($49,645.39).

Jayride Group Limited operates an e-commerce marketplace for travelers that provide systems and technology for the comparison and booking of passenger transport services worldwide. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jayride Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayride Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.