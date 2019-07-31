James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,180.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $2,170.00, with a volume of 10,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,949.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

