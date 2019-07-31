Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $201,943.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $48,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

