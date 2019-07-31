Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.