J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.13 ($3.01).

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 135,219 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £283,959.90 ($371,043.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171 shares of company stock valued at $34,363.

SBRY traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.65 ($2.57). 7,675,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 185.30 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.69.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

