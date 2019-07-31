J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.13 ($3.01).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company.
In other news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 135,219 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £283,959.90 ($371,043.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171 shares of company stock valued at $34,363.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail Food; Retail General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.