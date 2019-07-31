ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.44 ($1.90).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.95 ($1.45). 13,913,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 44,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.