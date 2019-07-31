ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.29

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.10. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 5,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.19%.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

