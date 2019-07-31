Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Isodiol International Inc (CNSX:ISOL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 254733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

About Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL)

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer products and solutions in Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

