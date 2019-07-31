iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.50

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 1220151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,790,000 after acquiring an additional 214,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,605,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

