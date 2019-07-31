iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,675 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,645. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

